RODAN, JEAN F., SR., - 89, native of Cape May, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his family at his side on August 9, 2019. A man of honor, Jean proudly served in the United States Army. At a young age Jean embarked on a career in construction, owning his own business as a builder in the Cape May County area where he did renovations and built many homes over a 50-year time span. He enjoyed fishing, boating and flying; in the 70's and 80's he owned his own airplane and always enjoyed being a recreational pilot. Jean was a local sports fan and watched the Eagles, Phillies and sometimes Flyers. Above all things, Jean was dedicated to his family and enjoyed all moments shared with them. He is predeceased by his son, Jean, Jr.; three brothers, Harry, James and Louis Danforth; two sisters, Peg Wilson and Lillian Baroni. Jean is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 63 years, Ruth (nee Dawson); one son, Mark Rodan; sister, Patricia McCurry; two grandchildren, Steven and Sarah; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean's funeral service will take place on Thursday (Aug. 15th) at 11am in the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May where there will be a viewing from 10am until 10:50am. Interment will follow in the Cold Spring Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Brendan Borek High Tides Fund, PO Box 41, Avalon, NJ 08202 or online at www.brendansfund.org (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
