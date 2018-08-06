Rodan, Nancy Lee, - 86, of Cape May Court House, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018. Born in N Wildwood to the late Nathan "Graham" and Elizabeth Booker and a lifelong area resident, Nancy worked as a secretary in the Cape May area, including Cape May City Hall. She attended Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene. She is predeceased by her sister Virginia Sapp. Nancy is survived by her children James R. Loper, Jr. (Marilyn), Daniel L. Loper (Christa), Lauren L. Harner (Bill), and John T. Loper; grandchildren James Loper, III, Christina Ryan, Mark Loper, Danielle Graves, Rochelle Loper, William Harner, IV, and Lindsey Harner; great-grandchildren Blake Loper, Bobby Ryan and Gary Graves. A service for Nancy will be held on Wednesday August 8th at Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, 446 Seashore Road, Cape May starting at 11am; friends may call from 10-11am. Interment will immediately follow service at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
