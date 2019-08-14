RODAN, Ruth J. (nee Dawson), - 83, of Cape May, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, just three days after her husband, Jean's passing and two days after her 83rd birthday. As a young girl, Ruth and her family enjoyed their summers in Cape May Point where she was always told to stay close to the life guard. She took that direction to heart and met her future husband Jean while he was guarding her beach; she stayed close to him for 63 years of marriage and followed him closely behind into their new eternal home. Ruth is remembered as an extraordinary woman, with an always positive, supportive and nurturing spirit, who enjoyed the simple things like tending to her garden, taking care of her home, birding, hiking, preparing family meals during the holidays and most of all being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt within her family. She was truly the matriarch of not only her immediate family but her extended family and even the children of her neighborhood. She just loved being around children and they loved being around her. Along with Jean, Ruth was a devoted and active member of the Cape May United Methodist Church where she participated in many of the church functions, specifically the bake sales. Ruth was blessed with a beautiful marriage of 63 years to her late husband, Jean. She is also predeceased by her son, Jean Rodan, Jr. and her sister, Barbara Rival. Ruth is forever loved by her family which includes her son, Mark Rodan; brother, Elwood Dawson (Betty); sisters, Doris Stocker and Darlene Campana (Mike); two grandchildren, Steven and Sarah; sister-in-law, Patricia McCurry; daughter-in-law, Korine Rodan; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruth's funeral and visitation will be held in conjunction with her husband Jean's. Ruth and Jean's funeral service will take place on Thursday (Aug. 15th) at 11 am in the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May where there will be a viewing/visitation from 9:30 am until 10:50 am. Interment will follow in the Cold Spring Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
