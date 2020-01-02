Rodden, Edward Joseph, Sr. , - 88, of Victorville, CA, was born December 2, 1931, and taken home by our Lord and Savior after a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease on December 12, 2019, at Sterling Commons in Victorville, CA. Edward was predeceased by his wife Joan Herd Rodden to whom he was married for almost 60 years. Edward was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Bartram High School in South Philadelphia. Edward worked for Atlantic Richfield company for many years in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. He also worked for Verizon while living in Victorville, CA until he ultimately retired. Edward accepted Christ as his Savior while ushering at a Billy Graham event and this led to his decision to attend Philadelphia College of Bible. He graduated with a degree in Bible and was ordained as a Minister in 1967 at Aldan Union Church in Aldan, PA. He served as the pastor of Stonybank Community Church until 1973 when he was transferred to Los Angeles. Retirement from full-time employment allowed the fulfillment of his dream of living at the Jersey shore in early 2000. He resided in Ocean City and Somers Point with his wife until her passing in 2010 and then with his daughter and son-in-law Ellen and Michael Behrle of Egg Harbor Township NJ and the Florida Keys. In January of 2013, he then returned to Victorville to reside with his daughter and son-in-law Marcia and Raymond Razo. Edward's passion for God and his wife, children, and grandchildren were evident in that for most of his life he served them. Edward was predeceased by his parents Daniel and Marion Rodden and his sisters Doris Beschen and Margaret L. Campbell. Edward is survived by his two daughters, his beloved son Edward Rodden Jr. and his wife Diane Patton Rodden of Cincinnati, Ohio his much loved 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. Our faith tells us he is with our Lord and Savior and we will meet again. Services for Edward will be held on January 6, 2020, at 1030 at Glenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel in Broomall, Pennsylvania.
