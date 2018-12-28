Rodenhaver, Marcia K. , - 90, of Ocean City, It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of long-time Ocean City resident Marcia K. Rodenhaver, age 90, on Friday Dec 21, 2018. Marcia died peacefully in her home (The Pink House on 33rd Street). She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John. Marcia was born and raised in Swedesboro, NJ where she helped her parents, Chris and Alice Kirchhoff, operate the Old Ford Hotel on King's Highway. After high school, Marcia attended Wilson College in Chambersburg, graduating in 1949. It was while there that she fell in love with, and eventually married John. Together they settled down in Chambersburg where they operated several businesses, most notably the Copper Kettle Restaurant in the 60's. Marcia was, above all, a wonderful and devoted mother to her 5 children, and a loving wife to John. She was very active in Corpus Christie School, The Wilson College Alumnae Association, and in many Ocean City catholic charities, even in her later years. Marcia's faith was very important to her, and her moral compass (and her sense of humor) never wavered. In 1987 Marcia and John retired to their summer home in Ocean City, where she loved spending time on the 33rd Street beach with her many friends and family. Later, she became a beloved fixture on her front porch, greeting all the beach goers who passed by. From year to year, she never forgot a face and keenly recalled details of past interactions. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, the Phillies and the Eagles (of course) and the Sinatra Channel. Her wit and grace made her an empathetic friend to all, quick to laugh, and slow to judge. Marcia will be sorely missed by her brothers, Bill and Chris Kirchhoff, her sister-in-law Jean, her children Tom, Michael, Marcy, Bill and Chris, her daughters-in-law Lisa Bleil and Wendy Solomon, her son in law Roberto Alvarez, and her grandchildren Matthew, Beca, Jack and Katie, plus the entire Kirchhoff family, as well as her many close friends. A Visitation will be held on Saturday Jan 5th, from 9:00 to 10:15 AM at St. Damien's Catholic Church, on 40th Street and Asbury Ave in Ocean City, NJ followed by a Mass at 10:30am. All who knew her and loved her are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring the Kirchhoff family with a donation to Project ALS, 801 Riverside Drive, Suite 6G, NY, NY 10032
