Roderick, Joseph, - 94, of Atlantic City, was born to Mae Roderick and Joseph Lobo May 12, 1924. He served his country honorably during World War II, where he built runway for jet planes in Guam and Saipan. After his discharge from the Army, moved to Philadelphia, PA where he met and married Rosa Marie Polite. Joseph served on the Atlantic City Zoning Board for eight years. He was Past Post Commander of American Legion Post 61. Joseph was instrumental in saving the old All Wars Memorial Building which is now a revitalized asset to the community. Joseph's long and dedicated to his community have been recognized many civic leaders. After a long illness, Joseph was placed into the Royal Suites Rehabilitation Center where he died September 17, 2018. He is survived by: his wife of 36 years, Rosa Roderick; children, Joseph Roderick, Jr. (Michelle), Eugenia Roderick, Timothy Roderick (Donna), and Julianne Williams (Darryl); grandchildren, Donald, Brandy, Darier, Dionne, Eric, Lauren, Jamie, Tyler, Shante, Dominique, Ayanna, Ebony, India, Joey Jr., Maria ,Summer, Gabriel and Jerimiah; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice Rose, Shirley Soares, Ronnie Peters, Stanley Peters, Doris Lobo, Ed Lobo, Donna Lobo, Artie Lobo; sister-in-law, Roberta Polite; his beloved pastor, Dr. James Coaxsum; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, September 22, 2018, St. James AME Church, New York & Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City where friends may call from 9AM. Interment will be 10:30AM Monday September 24, 2018, in William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrights Town, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
