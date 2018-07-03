Rodgers, Annmarie C. (nee McCann) "Nancy", - 83, of Villas, passed away on June 30, 2018. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a long time resident before moving to Cape May Co. in 1984. She was preceded in death by her husband John Neville Sr. and Charles William Rodgers Sr. Nancy is survived by her son John Neville Jr. and daughter Lisa Babst (Chris). She also leaves a dear friend William Napoleon, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday July 5, 2018 at St John Neumann Parish/ St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N. Cape May, NJ where relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 am. Burial will follow services at the St. Mary' Cemetery, Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers contributions to Jefferson Health Hospice of Warminster, 225 Newtown Road, Warminster PA 18974. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
