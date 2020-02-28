Rodgers, James Bart, - 55, was called home by the Lord on February 19, 2020. He was born February 11, 1965 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Johanna M. Rodgers and William J. Rodgers. In 1969 he moved to Brigantine. He attended St. Phillips School. He attended and graduated from Atlantic City High School Class of 1983. He served as a lifeguard on the BCBP for many years. He worked 27 years at The Taj Mahal where he will go down as a legend as the funniest bartender and best storyteller. He also opened Hard Rock Casino. He always had a smile on his face and was never negative. He was a member of Local 54 and for 25 of the 27 years he was Shop Steward on the Contract Negotiation Committee, and strike captain. He was unofficial mayor of Motts Creek where he lived and enjoyed all his neighbors. He was a member of The Bayview Hunting Club where he enjoyed his extended family who were a big part of his life. He was also a member of the NRA, and Atlantic County Sportsman Association. He was a devoted and loving father to his two children and partner Sandi. He taught Leanne and Daniel the simplest things in life, to laugh, tell a story, generosity, honesty and the love of nature. We will all love and will miss him for different reasons. He is predeceased by his father William J Rodgers. Survived by his mother Johanna M Rodgers, partner Sandi Murphy and their children Leanne and Daniel. Brothers William J. Rodgers and Jeanie, Steven and Kim. Sister Elizabeth and husband Tim Kennelly and their children Timothy and Elizabeth, and he leaves his beloved, unconditional companion Chance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bayview Gunning Club, c/o Butch Conover 105 E. Oakbourne Ave, Galloway, NJ 08205 Edwin B. Forsythe Wildlife Refuge, P. O. Box 72, Oceanville, New Jersey 08231 The Donald Trump 2020 Campaign, Checks made payable to: "Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., mailing address: Donald J. Trump President, Inc C/O Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 1st from 6-9pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A second viewing will be held Monday, March 2nd at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08221 from 9:15-11am, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
