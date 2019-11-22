Rodgers, Sally Ann, - 80, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters Kandi (Glenn) Hayden and Kathleen Ertel, her siblings Peter Sandritter (Richard Beauchamp), Susan Sandritter, Gregory Sandritter, Priscilla (Joe) Lomonaco and Anne (Sal) Campanella, her grandchildren Sarah (RJ) Patro and Joseph Ertel and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Chris Pulliza, son-in-law Fred Ertel, and siblings Howard Sandritter, Michael Sandritter, Maria Emanuelson and Claire Sandritter. Sally Ann was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 12, 1939. She settled in the South Jersey area in the 1960's and worked as an Executive Secretary at the Atlantic City Medical Center, the Golden Nugget Hotel and Stockton State College. Sally had a great passion and love for all animals, but especially for the adorable kitties she adopted. She also enjoyed searching for collectibles and art at thrift and antique stores. Sally wrote and published a book in 2015, The Girls from Mary's Hall: The Path to Home, an autobiographical account of her experiences staying in that residence as a young woman. Please share condolences and memories at ancscremation.com. To honor her memory, please donate to the following charity: Kizzy's Place Cat Rescue 7 Jaques Ct. Sicklerville, NJ 08081

