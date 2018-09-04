Rodio, Pasquale "Pat", - 93, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday August 30, 2018 at Atlantic City Medical Center. Pat was an expert transmission specialist for Desimone Cadillac and Service Sales for 39 years. He possessed numerous skills within his craft and was recognized and awarded by General Motors. Pat was a role model, father, and friend to all that knew him. Pat and his wife Angie opened their doors for friends and family to visit their home. In true Italian fashion, they were always ready to cook and entertain at a moment's notice, especially during the Mt. Carmel Festival, one of Pat and Angie's favorite times of the year. Pat was a fourth degree knight for the Knights of Columbus both Pallotti Assembly and Council # 3471 in Hammonton. He was a member of the Holy Name Society as well as the Hammonton Regular Republican Club. Pat was a proud member of the VFW Passalaua Post #1026 of Hammonton. Pat served his country in the US Navy during World War II. He was stationed on the USS Bunker Hill aircraft carrier. His ship was involved in supporting many Naval Campaigns including the Battle of Rabaul and the Battle of Saipan. He earned nine battle stars while his ship was under attack in the South Pacific. Pat was predeceased by his wife Angelina (nee Rizzotte), his parents Antonio and Anna "Carmina", brothers Eugene and Louis, and sisters Ida, Pauline, Lucy, Mary, Antoinette, Margaret, Alice, and Anna. Pat was the loving father of Anthony (Judy), Patrick (Kim), and Roseanne. A devoted grandfather of Meghan, Mark (Kristie), Anthony (Danielle), Kyle, Jared (Megan), and Kirsten. A beloved great grandfather of Johnny, Justin, Jason, and Savannah. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday, September 6th, from 7:00 -9:00pm and Friday 8:30 9:30am at Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St., Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 7th, 10:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Str., Hammonton. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. 1st St., Hammonton. Donations can be made in Pat's name to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, 226 French St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. www.marinellafuneralhome.com
