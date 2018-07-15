Rodney, Patricia "Patti" Ann (née McLaughlin), - of Boca Raton, FL, entered fully into the presence of her Lord on Friday, June 29, 2018 following a valiant battle where she continually persevered with her long-standing health issues. Patti entered the world on July 20, 1958 in Chester, Pa. born to James Edward and Dorothy "Dottie" McLaughlin (née Pukala). Patti attended St. Robert's Catholic School and Church of Chester as a child and her high school years at Notre Dame High School in Moylan, Pa. After graduation she lived with her family in Chadds Ford, Pa. and continued her education at Millersville University, Pa. where she earned her teaching degree in 1980, then went on to teach school in Delaware and Florida where she taught for 36 years until her retirement in 2016. Patti was an educator at heart. She was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question from her students, even if it was a five year old asking her if she liked wearing a certain pair of shoes to class. Short in statue, Patti taught many kindergarten students and joked how she was close to their size to make them feel comfortable in school. Many of Patti's Florida students had children also taught by Patti, and she was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. Patti had a hobby of knitting, and many a pair of socks, mittens or blankets have covered her students. Patti had outstanding compassion like only the Lord can give a person - Patti had often been seen buying food and gifts for her students so that they would have something that otherwise they'd go without. Patti always said she loved being a teacher, and it was obvious from her works that she truly responded to the calling the Lord put on her heart. Patti was preceded in her departure from this life by her father James McLaughlin in 2009. Patti is survived by her mother Dorothy "Dottie" McLaughlin (née Pukala), her sisters Diane Marie Judd and Jayne Buckley, all of Ocean City, N.J. and will be sadly missed by her three nieces and a nephew - Megan, Colleen, Jill and Jim. A mass to tribute our dearest Patti will be offered on her birthday July 20, 2018 at the Church of Resurrection of St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, N.J. The Mass begins at 11:00 am and the family will receive guests during an hour preceding the Mass. Entombment will follow at a later date. The family gratefully declines flowers but suggests those who desire to send memorial contributions to the charity of their choice or Mass cards. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.