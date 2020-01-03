Rodriguez-Garcia, Israel, - 74, of Pleasantville, passed away on December 29, 2019, at Atlantic City hospital. Israel was born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico to Victorio Rodriquez and Francisca Garcia on July 19, 1945. He is survived by his soul mate, Gregoria Rosario for more than 43 years; his siblings, Frank, David, Isaac, Nancy and Cleofe; his children, Felix, Janet, Betty, Edward and Doris DeJesus; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and endless nieces and nephews. A resident of Philadelphia until 1976, when he moved to the beautiful garden state of New Jersey. Israel was a professional landscaper and loved his choice of career, his knowledge and passion for the outdoors was unprecedented. His vision for perfection and expertise, made many dreams come true. From Israel, "I tended to your gardens as my final days came, may your flowers bloom in bright display, that all may enjoy them with every passing day. I'll live eternally in the garden of heaven and I will take care of the land, take care of my work and God will hold tight to my hand." A celebration of life for Israel will be on Sunday, January 12th at 418 South Upas Ave, Galloway, between the hours of 12 pm-4 pm. Family and friends are welcome to share in stories of his life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Israel Rodriguez-Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

