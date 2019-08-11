Rodriguez, Nayda L., - 53, of Hazleton, PA, went to Heaven on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at Temple University Hospital after a long battle with lung failure. Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by her three children: Janice L Cintron, Erick J Cintron, and Christian G Cintron. She also left behind five grandchildren, Janelyn, Christian, Isabella, Sebastian, and Gabriela. In addition, Nayda is also survived by her nine siblings; Miguel, Walter, Mildred, Wanda, Dennis, Jesus, Brenda, Nicole, and Melvin. All of these Nayda loved and touched deeply. Nayda's life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Please join us in celebrating Nayda's life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:00am - 11:00am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

