Rodriguez-Reyes, Veronica, - 45, of Hammonton, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home. Born in Caguas, PR she was raised in Hammonton. She was a Travel Agent for Magic Carpet Travel of Vineland and formerly worked for Liberty Travel. As a young girl, Veronica was a member of the Daughters of Mary at St. Joseph's Church. Veronica was a passionate and loyal woman. She devoted her life putting her family and friends needs, before her own. Her love of sports was especially seen when watching her kids play baseball and softball. She was predeceased by her parents, Jaime and Maria Reyes. Veronica is survived by her three children, Luis D. Rodriguez, Andrew Jaime Rodriguez; Briana Amanda Rodriguez; her three sisters, Marisol Zingrone and her husband, Charles Sr., Yajaira Borrero, Kasandra Marie Acevedo and her two brothers, Jaime Reyes, Jr. and his wife Cassandra; Jeremy Borrero. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 15, 2020, 12:00 pm in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. A viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 9:00 am - 11:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Service information
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
St. Mary Of Mt. Carmel Parish Church Of St. Joseph's
226 French Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
226 French Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Veronica's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 15
Visitation at Funeral Home
Saturday, February 15, 2020
9:00AM-11:30AM
9:00AM-11:30AM
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Veronica's Visitation at Funeral Home begins.
Feb 15
Final Resting Place
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
124 S. First Road
Hammonton, NJ 08037
124 S. First Road
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Veronica's Final Resting Place begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Mays Landing man arrested on child pornography charges
-
Former Pleasantville principal sentenced on child porn charges
-
Atlantic County Animal Shelter to waive fees to adopt dogs next week
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.