Roesberg, Ruth Carolyn, - 65, of Northfield, passed away at Atlantic City Hospital on Wednesday, September 4th. Born November 1, 1953, in Camden, NJ; she lived in Camden, Cherry Hill and Northfield, and worked for many years as a Northfield school crossing guard. She was an avid quilter and a longtime member of South Shore Stitchers. Ruth rescued several dogs and gave them a loving home. Survivors include devoted husband of 48 years, Richard; daughter Tara and her husband Greg; son Justin; brother Daniel; and sister Bette; as well as 'chosen sister' Tia Curran. Ruth was delighted to be known as 'Granny' to her beloved grandchildren, Henry, Tygerlily and Ursula. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's name to the ASPCA or animal shelters. A viewing will be held from 4-6pm on Thursday, September 12th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

