Rogers, Petronillla Rina, - born on January 13, 1931 joined her husband Dr. Stanley P. Rogers MD, in heaven on December 11, 2018. Surviving "Mussolini's Italy", she met him while he was attending the University of Rome. Rina, as she was commonly known, was a devoted wife and mother, always by his side as he became a well-known (and loved) physician in the South Jersey Area. Their combined Italian presence touched a large community and after his passing, she continued to bring joy and laughter to her many friends. She is survived by a son, Edmond "Eddie" Rogers, and a daughter, Barbara Rogers. May she rest in peace knowing that everyone who knew her, loved her. Funeral services will be private at the request of the family, with a memorial gathering for family and friends to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.