Rogge, John, - 99, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Our dearly beloved father was a city commissioner and mayor of Brigantine for many years, while a prominent real estate broker. He was devoted to his Brigantine community in many other ways. He was a deacon and elder at Brigantine's Community Presbyterian Church, where he also sang in the church choir, and he also served as Commander of the American Legion and Commodore of the Brigantine Yacht Club. He was a strong and caring family man, married for 73 years to his beloved wife Betsy-Ann, who passed away 3 years before him, and he and Betsy were known for reaching out in ways large and small to help their Brigantine neighbors in need. John was born in Malden, Massachusetts, and raised on a chicken farm in Ballardvale by his father Arthur, a butcher, and mother Esther, a piano teacher. He was an only son among 4 sisters, and attended Phillips Academy in Andover as a day student and then Columbia College in New York City on scholarship. He was serving as a waiter in Betsy's dining hall at Columbia when they met and fell in love. When WW 2 broke out, Betsy worked as a nurse on the TB floor at Bellevue Hospital while John served as an officer in the US Navy, on the USS Cincinnati in the South Atlantic. They married during the war and after it ended moved in with Betsy's parents in Keyport NJ. John served as an Assistant Dean of Students at Rutgers before they moved to Brigantine in 1948 when Betsy's father, Sam Walker, offered John a management position in his Brigantine office. John eventually assumed ownership of the business, renamed Walker-Rogge Co. John and Betsy always felt that Brigantine was a wonderful town to raise their family and serve their local and larger communities. John served as President of the NJ Association of Realtors, the Kiwanis Club and United Way of Atlantic County. He also served on the boards of Bacharach Rehabilitation Center and Children's Seashore House, as well as the national boards of the Realtors Association and of the Navy League. John is survived by his children: Mary-Lou Campbell (Bruce), Dorothy Dammer, Scott Rogge (Agnes Wilkie), Gay-Ann Settanni, Nancy Lines, and Lee Wolff (Robert); his foster children Leigh Elyn Overton Boyd and Lisa Overton; his grandchildren Scott Campbell (Molly), Lynne Soutter (Morgan), Robert Wolff (Colleen) and Alex Wolff; and 4 great-grandchildren, Colby, Kiley, Thomson, and Zoey. Visitations will be at the Community Presbyterian Church in Brigantine from 6-7:30pm on Friday, December 13th and from 10-11am on Saturday, December 14th. A service will follow at 11am on Saturday, December 14th., with a celebratory reception to follow. To share your fondest memory of John please visit www.keatesplum.com .Donations in memory of John may be made to Sister Jean's Kitchen c/o Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 W. Brigantine Ave, Brigantine NJ 08203 or to Bacharach Foundation for the Betsy-Ann Rogge Hearing Center, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd, Pomona, NJ 08240. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
