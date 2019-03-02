Rojas, Matias C. SR., - 79, of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Matias's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Roman Catholic Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until time of mass. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Matias please visit (www.jeffriesandkeates.com). Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
