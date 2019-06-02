Roman, Diana, - 86, of Wilmington, NC died peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice center on Sunday, May 12th, 2019. Diana will always be remembered as a feisty redhead who spoke her mind, whether you liked it or not. She was at her best when she was all dressed up and out dancing with her beloved Marty. Diana was a faithful wife, loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking up a feast. She is predeceased by her spouse of 62 years Martin Roman, her grandson Ron Gallo Jr., her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Diana is survived by her 6 daughters; Marla Baker (husband Bob), Debra Berges (husband Larry), Christine Martucci (husband Lenny), Linda Tohara (husband Marshall), Cindy Berges (husband Lou), Diane Roman, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations in Diana's memory can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physician's Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. Please feel free to share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com . Arrangements will be private.
