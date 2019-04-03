Romano, Frank, - 85, of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of Minotola and Sea Isle City, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2018 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vivienne (Sapello) Romano; two sons, Christopher Mark Romano (Barbara) and Bryan David Romano; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A funeral home visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Friday morning from 8:30am to 9:45am followed by a funeral mass at 10am at Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Frank be made to: Children's Hospital Foundation, 34th Street & Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
