Romano, Michele Roberta, - 61, of formerly of Sea Isle City, NJ, peacefully departed this life on June 2, 2020. She is the daughter of Michael and Edith Romano, both deceased. Michele is the beloved sister of Angela Grassi, James Romano (deceased), Mary Romano, Patricia (Keith) Crosby, and Kathleen Romano Galati. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and long time friends. Michele was a 1977 graduate of Ocean City High School. Services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michele Romano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries