Romano, Michele Roberta, - 61, of formerly of Sea Isle City, NJ, peacefully departed this life on June 2, 2020. She is the daughter of Michael and Edith Romano, both deceased. Michele is the beloved sister of Angela Grassi, James Romano (deceased), Mary Romano, Patricia (Keith) Crosby, and Kathleen Romano Galati. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and long time friends. Michele was a 1977 graduate of Ocean City High School. Services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.