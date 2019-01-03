Ronaghan, Patricia B, - 73, of Erma, passed away Wednesday January 2, 2019. Patricia was born in Vinton, IA and has been an area resident since 1989. She worked as a secretary for Marv Austin Construction and other area companies, and also worked at Domino's Pizza. Patricia enjoyed playing bingo and doing handy crafts. She is predeceased by her husband William T. (2011), parents Gladys and Guy Fossett, and son in law Philip Bemis. Patricia is survived by her daughters Dianna Bemis and Mary (Steve) Miller, 2 grandchildren and sister Norma Sutton. A funeral service for Patricia will be held at 10:30 on Monday, January 7th, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 9:30 -10:30. Interment will immediately follow service at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
