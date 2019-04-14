Ronchetti Sr., Lloyd C., - 100, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Funeral home visitations will be held on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 9pm and again on Wednesday morning from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service held at 10:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lloyd may be made to: Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship Fund: to the address of the C/O Vineland Fire Headquarters, 110 N. Fourth Street, Vineland NJ 08360. To send online condolences and view full obituary please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
