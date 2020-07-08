Roncinske, Bernard Anthony "Bernie", - 79, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 05, 2020. Born in Rochester, New York, on November 14, 1940, to Katherine Agnes Duffy, from Ireland, and Oscar Coleman Roncinske, from Rochester, New York, Bernie was the youngest of a family of seven children. He is survived by his two sisters, Sister Miriam Therese Roncinske, a School Sister of Notre Dame, and Patricia Meyer, and predeceased by his four brothers, Richard, John (Jack), Gerard, and Thomas. Following Bernie's graduation from McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, he moved to Margate, New Jersey, with his sister Patricia. He then enlisted in the US Marine Corps and completed his basic training at Parris Island. After his active duty, he became a member of a Marine Corps reserve unit and began a career as a bus driver with Public Electric and Gas, which later became New Jersey Transit. Bernie retired from New Jersey Transit in 2003, after thirty-six years of exemplary service. Bernie met his future wife, Barbara Fritchey while working as a bus driver; this year would have been their forty-seventh year of marriage. Bernie and Barbara raised two children, Heather and David, in Ventnor City.Bernie is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two children, Heather and David; his daughter-in-law, Julie; his two grandchildren, Nora Magdalene and Colin David; his sisters, Miriam and Patricia; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, in Margate, on Friday, July 10th, at 11am. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
