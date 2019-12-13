Rooks, Bridgette Y., - 55, of Atlantic City, NJ was called home to be with the Lord, unexpectedly on November 27, 2019, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center (ACNJ) surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 20, 1964, to Frenchie Holmes and late father Wally Rooks Sr. She was predeceased by her oldest son Garry Williams Jr. (Masuud), stepfather John Holmes, Sister Wanda Peeler and brother Wally Rooks Jr. Bridgette was such a loving and caring person who loved to work and take care of people, especially her children and grandchildren whom she just loved and adored so much (they were her world), along with her grate nieces and nephews. Bridgette leaves to cherish her memories; her two daughters Tyria Williams and Ahmaya Hayes, youngest son Kwadree Bost Rooks; 3 granddaughters Emonie Williams, Gaterrah Wright and A'sonta Williams; her mother Frenchie Holmes, sister's Rochelle Rooks and Angela Harris; brothers Devon Rooks, Raymond Rooks, Brian Rooks and John Noble Sr. along with a host of family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Services in Pleasantville, NJ and services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 801 N. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
