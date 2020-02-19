Rookstool, Ronald Jefferson, Sr., - Born in Camden, New Jersey, Ron- or Rook, as those close to him knew him- excelled in sports throughout his time in school but left high school early to go to work commercial fishing. At 16 years old, he helped support his family. He quickly progressed to be the Captain of several commercial vessels off the Northeast coast, ultimately finding a career running private yachts up and down the Eastern seaboard. He was also a union member in New Jersey for many years during his time ashore. In 1993, when the last vessel he ran was being sold, he found employment with a friend at a yacht builder on the west coast of Florida, where he went from facilities supervisor to plant manager and remained for the next 7 years. In 2001, he opened Sea Force IX to build his own design of sport fishing yachts and has remained in business ever since. In his later years, he and his wife developed a passion for cruising and seeing the world, having made 5 Transatlantic voyages and numerous ports of call. The void in our hearts can never be filled, but his memory and legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all the people he touched during his life. Ron is survived by his loving Wife of 35 years: Gail; three Sons: Ron of Cape May, NJ, Jeff of Palmetto, FL, and Chris (Casey) of Ellenton, FL; three Grandchildren: Ronnie, Mary Kate, and CJ; two Sisters: Evelyn (Robert) Hagle of Mays Landing, NJ, and Carol (George) Quinn of Egg Harbor, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Ave. E., Ellenton, FL 34222. Friends are welcome to share memories with the family from 10:30 AM until Noon. Committal services are to immediately follow at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or The Billfish Foundation in his honor.
