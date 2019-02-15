Rosario, Anthony Louis, - passed away February 10, 2019, in Somers Point, NJ. He was born January 7, 1993, in Atlantic City, NJ. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, February 16, 2019, Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10 AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.