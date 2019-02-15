Rosario, Anthony Louis, - passed away February 10, 2019, in Somers Point, NJ. He was born January 7, 1993, in Atlantic City, NJ. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, February 16, 2019, Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10 AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville.

