Rose, Eve S., - of Ventnor, passed away on March 11, 2020 after a short illness. She was 73. Mother of Carla Shultzberg Zighelboim (Joel) and Nicole Shultzberg Weisman (Michael). Sister of Monte Rose. Beloved Bubbe of Samantha, Rebecca and James Harris of Sicklerville, NJ and Morgen and Zachary Zighelboim of Fort Washington, PA. Predeceased by her parents, Rose Stearn Rose Miller and Nat Rose. Eve is a member of Atlantic City High School's Class of 1964 and a 1968 graduate of Glassboro State College. She was an elementary school teacher in the Mount Laurel School District for more than 30 years before retiring to the shore. She is a life member of Hadassah, a member of Hadassah's Chai Society, and held many positions in her local chapter, Shaloma, including president for many years. Eve's knack for chat and love for Mah Jong was legendary. She loved to kvell about her grandkids, her beach badge collection was impressive, and her knitting was good enough to sell. Whether by the Ventnor ocean or the pool in West Palm Beach, she always had her face to the sun and a good book in her hand. She was a powerhouse, a go-getter, a great gift wrapper, and a wonderful friend to many. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, NJ on Sunday, March 15 at 3pm. Shiva will immediately follow at the synagogue. Donations in her name may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org.
