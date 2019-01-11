Rose, George Richard Jr., - 85, of North Cape May, NJ, formerly of Rio Grande, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Born in North Wildwood to the late George Richard Rose, Sr. and Bessie Miller Rose, he was a lifetime resident of this area and was a member of the United Methodist Church. George served in the National Guard and was a bus mechanic for Middle Township Public Schools. He also ran Eckert's Texaco in Burleigh and was a mechanic for Burke Motors in Cape May Court House. He enjoyed camping and was known as the Can Man. George is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Dave) Krogman and Debbie (Ronald) Barnes; his sister, Denise (John) Reardon; his brother, John (Doris) Rose; his grandsons, Jim (Amy) Lamach, Jr., Mark Medernach, Jr., and Kyle Medernach; and his great grandson, Ryan P. Barnes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Flora Rose and his wife, Helen M. Rose. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Goshen Methodist Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
