Roselle, Leslie E., Jr., - 74, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away September 28, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, he lived many years in Galloway before moving to Egg Harbor Township 15 years ago. Les worked with the Taj Mahal Casino for over 20 years before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed the many odd jobs he did around the house. Also helping out family, friends and neighbors with any jobs they may have. He was also a movie buff and loved watching horror and action films. He is predeceased by his first wife, Martha A. Roselle. He is survived by his second wife, Doris L. Roselle (Link); his children, Karen Talbott (Peter), Leslie E. Roselle, III (Shannon) and Nancy Recinos (Kenly); his step-children, Lisa Pangburn (Terry), Dwayne Daisey (Karen) and Patricia Wimmer (Michael J.); his siblings, Florence Gallagher (Chuck), Bobby Roselle and Linda Halloway (Kurt); as well as his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11 AM to 12 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 12 PM. Burial will take place at Pleasantville Cemetery in Pleasantville. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
