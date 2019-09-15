Rosemarie, Perry, - of Somers Point, died on September 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband John J. Perry. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she and her husband moved from Berwyn, PA to Northfield in 1988. She had been a resident of Somers Point since 1997. Survivors include three nieces, Kathryn S. Kirsch of Maple Glen, PA., Dr. Alice Marie Poyss of Medford, NJ, Julia Furey of Collegeville, PA, and a cousin, Michele Ginieczki of Longport, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Contributions may be made in Rosemarie's name to either Our Lady of Sorrows Church or Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, Shore Rd., Linwood, NJ." Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

