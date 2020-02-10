Rosenberg, Alma, - of Galloway, passed away on February 8th. Alma was predeceased by her husband, Irv and sister, Shirley Garell. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne (Ed) Yard and Susan Pickett, grandchildren, Paul Schlemo, Jared (Theresa) Rosenberg, Jason (Trish) Yard, and Jonathon (Cheryl) Yard, great-grandchildren, Alexis, Madison, Michaela, Jakob, Graham, Jason, Aidan, Nathan, Kyle, Amanda, Jackson, and Ava, special friend, Ralph Oves, and nephew, Lee Garell. Alma was a counselor to all, giving advice to anyone who needed her. She was a great listener and never judged anyone. Alma was a past President of the Shalom House Tenants Council and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a way with people and will truly be missed. Graveside services will be held Wednesday 11am at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. The family asks that contributions in her memory may be made to any shelter or humane society dedicated to animals as Alma was a lover of all animals. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

