ROSENBERG, DORIS M., - 86, of Atlantic City, passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin S. Rosenberg; Loving mother of Mitchell Rosenberg (Nancy), Robin Rosenberg, Nancy Dubin (Jeff); Adoring Mommom of Laine Dubin, Jae Dubin, Jesse Brown (Carol), Jacob Brown, and Joshua Brown (Meghan). Great-grandmother of Archer Brown. Loving and involved aunt and great-aunt, friend to many. Doris loved to play tennis, mah-jongg, and canasta, be at the Jersey shore and spend time with her family. Doris also loved music and danced in the streets of Paris. The family intends a private graveside service. Contributions in her memory can be made to Vitas Community Connection at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital www.vitascommunityconnection.org or Hadassah of Greater Philadelphia www.hadassah.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks

