Rosenberg, Murray S., - 77, of Tuckerton, and Atlantic City died peacefully at home surround by his family on Saturday, August 31st. Born on June 23, 1942, in Northfield, NJ, Murray lived in Ventnor City and Tuckerton most of life, but always considered Atlantic City his home. After graduating from the Atlantic City High School, Murray enrolled at the University of Richmond and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. He later enlisted with the U. S. Army; serving with distinction in the Vietnam War as a member of the Eleventh Armored Calvary Regiment. After being honorably discharged in 1969, Murray returned to a previous employer, the great State of New Jersey with whom he would enjoy frequent and spirited confrontations and limitless tests of will throughout his life. Although he grew up around his father's company, the City Service Cab Company, Murray truly began his transportation career in 1975 when he purchased (against his father's wishes) the Yellow Cab Company of Ocean City. In 1976, he purchased his father's company, which, since the 1950s, had grown to include a former competitor, the Yellow Cab Company of Atlantic City. With the ever-present help of his wife, Joan, the two eventually expanded the business to include trucking, car rental services, a courier company and managed operations for the Ocean City Bus Terminal for a time. Murray expanded the operations of Yellow Cab by incorporating into its holdings and radio dispatch systems the Checker Cab Co., Red Top Taxi, and King Cab. Although his many friends and business partners spanned the political spectrum, Murray was a passionate conservative who could often be found at home arguing with the talking heads of various news networks on television. Murray served as President the TLPA, President of the TLPF, President of the Tuckerton Republican Club, Chairman of the NJ Taxicab Association and on the Board of Directors of the NJ Limousine Association, the TaxiSure Exchange and the League of Medallion Taxi Owners Federal Credit Union. Throughout his career, Murray has always maintained close relations with various charitable and civic organizations. These include the Atlantic City Convention and Visitors Authority, Crime Stoppers, the Rotary Club, Atlantic County's Safe Drivers Campaign, the American Red Cross, Mother's Against Drunk Drivers, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. For many years Murray took great pride in personally greeting and chauffeuring the recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor when their distinguished group gathered in Atlantic City. By far his proudest affiliation was with the Taxicab Limousine & Paratransit Association. Affectionately known to members from around the world as "Mr. Taxi," he was the one who warmly welcomed absolutely everyone, especially new members, to every meeting for 40 years. He held every high office, received their highest honors and became one of the most beloved people in the industry's oldest and largest trade association. Murray is survived by his devoted wife Joan (nee Sulpizi); three children; Paul and his wife Kelsey (nee Thompson), Maria Rosenberg and her longtime partner Ryan Ricciardi, Ed and his wife Lili (nee Sorondo) and grandson Amory; sister Helen Westcoat (nee Sawyer), sister-in-law Janet Sulpizi; and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he adored to tease regularly. Murray was predeceased by his parents Paul and Helen Rosenberg, brother Jack and sister-in-law Antoinette Sulpizi. His friends, many since childhood and far too numerous to mention were his daily inspiration and reason for leading the distinguished life he lived full of dignity, accomplishment, and respect. A Viewing will be held Saturday, September 14th from 11:30-1:30, followed by a brief service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
