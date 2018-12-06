Rosenberg, Norman J., - 90, of Margate, passed away on December 4, 2018. Born in Atlantic City, he was a lifelong shore resident and a graduate of Atlantic City High School. He went on to graduate from Bucknell University and then from the Temple University School of Dentistry. Norman was a well loved and well respected local dentist. He loved his patients and they truly loved him as well. However, the true love of Norman's life was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Selma; his loving sons, Bob (Jo) Rosenberg and Marc Rosenberg and his beloved granddaughter, Charmi Rosenberg. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Friday, December 7th, at 11am, at Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, NJ. Interment to follow at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
