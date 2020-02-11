Rosenberger, Katherine Rae (nee Ewing) , - 92, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2020. Katherine was born on June 2, 1927, in Ocean City and graduated from Ocean City High School in 1945. In 1946 she married her late husband of 68 years, William Rosenberger, and they moved to Somers Point in 1955. Katherine was the past president of the Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Junior League, past chairman of the hospital gift shop, served many years as the Somers Point Republican County Committee woman, and was the former secretary of the Somers Point Welfare Board. She loved flowers, crossword puzzles, playing bridge, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Survived by her 4 children, Michael, Carolyn (Lee) Jones, Mary Kathleen Smith, and Karen McFatridge, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Wednesday, February 12th 9:30-11am at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Funeral service 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
