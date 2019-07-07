Rosenblatt , Alfred A., - 89, of Margate, MD, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, respected surgeon and hospital administrator, passed away on July 4, 2019 with his wife of 63 years Barbara (Rosen) and three sons and daughters-in-law by his side. Born on February 28, 1930 at the Atlantic City Hospital to Sadie (Cohn) and Sidney Rosenblatt MD, "Alfie's" relationship with the healthcare community lasted his entire lifetime. Educated in the Atlantic City public school system, he graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1947, University of Pennsylvania in 1951 and, following in the footsteps of his father and older brother, Morton, attended Jefferson Medical College, graduating in 1955. During summers while in medical school he served an enjoyable stint as a "beach doctor" for the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. After an internship at Atlantic City Hospital, and a two-year stint in the U.S. Air Force as a psychiatrist, he completed his surgical training at Montefiore Hospital in New York. In 1962, despite offers to build a career and life in New York, the pull of home and the prospect of entering into surgical practice with his brother, brought him back to Atlantic City, where he devoted his career to improving the healthcare for the shore community. He served as Chief of the Department of Surgery at Atlantic City Medical Center and was instrumental in developing programs in trauma and cancer care. He recruited and mentored generations of physicians and surgeons, both locally and nationally. As a long-time physician for the Miss America Pageant, once he brought his innovative skills developed while in the surgical lab he had worked in as a resident to the bedside. When faced with a forehead laceration to a pageant contestant (inflicted by a tossed beer bottle during the rolling chair parade), he treated the injury with Super Glue, now a common practice but unheard of at the time. Having avoided unsightly stitches, the contestant went on to be a runner-up. Later in his career, he transitioned to serve as Vice President of Medical Affairs for Atlantic City Medical Center and then AtlantiCare, where he took full opportunity to improve healthcare delivery to our community. He and Barbara loved to travel around the world and visited Russia, China and Egypt when these were uncommon destinations. More recently, he combined his avid interest in birding with a trip to Central America. Relentlessly curious and a lifelong learner, he was never without a book or newspaper in reach. New hobbies were intensely pursued; he was an avid photographer with a color darkroom, a boater who once helped one of his sons rebuild a badly damaged discarded wooden lifeguard boat, a fisherman who built his own fishing gear and an enthusiastic if not terribly skilled golfer who re-gripped his own clubs. He loved to work with his hands and took on gardening, including installing and maintaining his own sprinkler system. He was known as the "go-to guy" in Margate for minor surgical emergencies (performed either at the kitchen table or in his home office), as well as a whiz with home electronics and television service. Once upon his arrival at a friend's house, the friend's child announced that "the TV guy is here." Despite all of his accomplishments and hobbies, his greatest joy was his family, for whom he will forever be their moral compass. He was a kind and gentle mentor to his sons Mike (Patricia) of Lincoln, MA, Dan (Becka) of Nashville, TN and Rich (Joan) of Cherry Hill and Margate, NJ, for all of whom there is nothing that makes them more proud than to say they are "Alfie's son." And carrying his legacy forward are his beloved nine grandchildren (Hailey, Andy, Hannah, Jack, Will, Anna Kate, Grace, Hope and Faith), all of whom will carry their "Poppy"/"Sir" in their hearts forever. He was preceded in death by his sister Elaine Friedman. A memorial service will be held on Sunday July 21st where the family will receive friends and family from 10-11am at the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 North Jerome Avenue in Margate. Services will begin promptly at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the AtlantiCare Foundation. Please direct your contributions to the fund of your choice in memory of Alfred A. Rosenblatt, MD. Arr. By ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
