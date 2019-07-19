Rosenblatt, Alfred, - of Margate, and longtime physician of Atlantic County. A memorial service will be held on Sunday July 21st where the family will receive friends and family from 10-11am at the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 North Jerome Avenue in Margate. Services will begin promptly at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

