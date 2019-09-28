Rosenblatt, Dr. Morton, - 92, of Ventnor, died Sunday, September 22, predeceased by his wife, Blanche. From Atlantic City High School, to the University of Pennsylvania and Jefferson Medical College, there was never a doubt he would be a physician. His high school yearbook's ambition was to see his name on the same office shingle with his father, Dr. Sidney Rosenblatt. As an intern at the Atlantic City Hospital, Mort met Blanche, a nursing student. Ever the romantic, he married Blanche at his childhood home on Delancy Place and planned their honeymoon for a weekend in Trenton, then back to work. That work over fifty years would include uncountable surgeries in which he said he had "seen it all and done it all." Surgical resident at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, NY, Chief of Surgery in the AC Medical Center, adjunct professor for Hahnemann Medical School, and extensive volunteer work with the American Cancer Society, Mort became the physician he wanted and needed to be. Mort and Blanche had David and Cathy and couldn't get enough of their children Jane and Anne (David), Sara and Zach (Cathy). The reading of history was his passion, boardwalk biking and sports his relaxation. We remember him as a very good surgeon, a husband of 65 years, and a father with good humor. In discussing his career in his last few days, he said with a laugh "that in medicine, if you're not a surgeon, you're just looking at numbers." And when it was suggested that he had been one of the best surgeons in New Jersey, he added with a smile and a whisper "and in Philly too." As former colleagues have said, with Mort's death soon following that of his brother and partner, Dr. Alfred Rosenblatt, an era has ended. At Mort's request, there will be no funeral or services, just remember the aid and comfort he may have given your family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

