Rosenblum, Samuel Michael, - of Cherry Hill, Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife of 50+ years by his side on December 30, 2018. Sam was born on February 15, 1946 in Paterson, New Jersey to Irving and Beatrice (Rubinson). He met his first (and only) wife, Davida (Mandel), in 1964 while hanging out under the "L" with about 50 friends. Sam walked up to Davida and said, "I don't know who you are, but I am going to marry you one day," and then confidently walked away. They became friends and three years later they eloped on February 11, 1967. Together they raised their four childrenSara, IJ, Melissa and Ali. He is survived by his beloved wife, Davida Rosenblum; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Charlie Gioino; son and daughter-in-law, IJ and Celia Rosenblum; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Rosenblum Pisetzner and Barry Pisetzner; daughter and daughter-in-law, Ali and Liz Rosenblum Jones; and twelve grandchildren: Charly, Frankie, Eliana, Bailey, Jared, Daniel, Benjamin, Max, Andie, Rebecca, Ruben and Isabel. Sam owned several successful businesses, including SIMA Inc., More Than a Penny Arcade, and Burns Tobacco. To the delight of his children, he entered the arcade business in the 80's when video games were beginning to take off. Although no formal training, he had the mind of an engineer and the ability to take apart the machines and fix the video games. Sam's passions included coaching and cheering his children on the sports fields. He was also a HUGE sports fans. He loved the Yankees, NY Giants and any team playing the Eagles. Synagogue services will be held on Wednesday, January 2 at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ at 12:30pm. Entombment to follow at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 175 Madison Avenue, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060, www.samaritannj.org or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, www.apdaparkinson.org. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.