Rosenfeld, Samuel Mark, - 69, of Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, Sam lived in Woodbine and Seaville for many years. He graduated from Millville High School and Cape May County Vocational Technical School for Electrical and was self-employed as an electrical contractor. Sam was a member of the Seaville Volunteer Fire Company for 34 years. Sam enjoyed the great outdoors and playing cards. Survivors include, Sam's loving wife of 41 years, Diane Rosenfeld (nee Law); Son, Michael D. Rosenfeld (Gentry) (nee Center); Daughter, Jessica M. (nee Rosenfeld) Eilert (Ted) ; Brother, Joseph Rosenfeld; Sister, Carol Goldman; Parents, Jacob and Mildred Rosenfeld (nee Gitomer) ; Grandchildren, Michaela and Rebecca Rosenfeld, Matthew and Jonathan Eilert. The family is planning a private celebration of Sam's life at a later date. Sam's family was most important in his life. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries