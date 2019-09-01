Rosenfeld, Samuel Mark, - 69, of Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, Sam lived in Woodbine and Seaville for many years. He graduated from Millville High School and Cape May County Vocational Technical School for Electrical and was self-employed as an electrical contractor. Sam was a member of the Seaville Volunteer Fire Company for 34 years. Sam enjoyed the great outdoors and playing cards. Survivors include, Sam's loving wife of 41 years, Diane Rosenfeld (nee Law); Son, Michael D. Rosenfeld (Gentry) (nee Center); Daughter, Jessica M. (nee Rosenfeld) Eilert (Ted) ; Brother, Joseph Rosenfeld; Sister, Carol Goldman; Parents, Jacob and Mildred Rosenfeld (nee Gitomer) ; Grandchildren, Michaela and Rebecca Rosenfeld, Matthew and Jonathan Eilert. The family is planning a private celebration of Sam's life at a later date. Sam's family was most important in his life. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.