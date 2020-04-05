Rosenthal, June (nee Hugart), - 101, of Linwood, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in New York City on June 25, 1918, Lillian Veronica Hugart, known as June, lived a remarkable life. Born during the Spanish Flu epidemic and the end of World War 1, June lived through the great depression, and all of the conflicts and great accomplishments of the 20th and 21st centuries. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor June entered Nurses Training School, thus beginning a life of service to others. After World War 2, in October 1945, June married Captain, Adolph Robert Rosenthal (Bob), a meteorologist in the US Army Air Corp. They began the American dream, starting a family in Long Island, NY. June's family, her Catholic religion and her desire to help others dominated her entire life. In 1957, a transfer moved June and her family to WV where she continued her nursing career at St Francis Hospital in Charleston, WV, as a nurse in Labor and Delivery, her love. June continued working at St. Francis until her husband, Bob, transferred to NJ and settled in Linwood in 1971. There she continued her nursing career at Our Lady's Residence Nursing Center until she retired from nursing at the age of 75. During her years in Linwood, June was a fixture at Our Lady of Sorrows Church and the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in Linwood, and St. Joe's Church in SP. She was a Eucharistic Minister with Our Lady of Sorrows and distributed communion to numerous nursing homes and shut-ins throughout the county. June was the president of the Legion of Mary at St. Joseph's Church and was instrumental in starting the Legion of Mary at Our Lady of Sorrows in 1985. She volunteered as pastoral care at Shore Memorial Hospital for over 20 years and volunteered to drive the elderly to Doctors appointments until she stopped driving at the age of 97. Every year June would walk the neighborhood and talk with neighbors while collecting for the March of Dimes. June is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Lillian Hugart, her husband Bob Rosenthal, her siblings Kathleen Illo, and Edward (Buddy) Hugart, her children Michael Rosenthal and Mary McDonnel. She is survived by her children Robert Rosenthal, wife Gail and their children Joseph and Michelle. Carol Roe, husband Timothy and their children Joshua Roe, wife Megan and their children Brayden and Brooklyn. Megan Roe Denault, husband Chris and baby Ryan. Kathy Gauthier, husband Tom, and Kathy's son Dan Stein. Michael's wife, Francina and daughter Jennifer Rosenthal, Mary's daughters Molly and Tessa McDonnel and Molly's daughter Margo. Many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid19 virus, burial will be private at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. A Funeral Mass Memorial and celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

