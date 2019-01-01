Rosier, Harold E. "Hal", - of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 28, 2018. Hal loved going home to his hometown of Grafton, WV. He also loved the outdoors, gardening, bird watching, and hunting and fishing with his sons. He was a security guard for 28 years at the Trump Plaza, where he was well loved by his many friends and coworkers. Hal was a veteran of the US Navy. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Beulah Rosier and his siblings, Charles, June, Herbert, Sanford, Dick and John. Hal is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan Rosier; his son, Gary (Laura) Rosier; his daughter, Lori (Mark) Turner; his son, Bret Rosier who took care of him; his nine grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Mosetti; and his brothers Robert, Larry and Jimmy. Services will be private for family. Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Administration. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
