Ross, Dawn A., - 62, of Millville, NJ, passed away August 23, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She retired from the Woodbine Developmental Center in 2007 after 33 years of service where she acquired many true friends. She is survived by her son, Allan (Giavanna), whom she was very proud of and loved unconditionally; her sister, Donna (Rei) Galarza; nephews Joseph Livingston, Dale (Arriele) Cannon, Roberto Ayala, and Derek Ayala; niece Kimberly Cannon; grandson Albert Hickman; and cats Max and Tank. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Allan H. Ross in 1997 and her second husband Paul Whilden in 2013; her parents Hazel and Arthur Cannon; sisters Deborah Livingston and Darlene Cannon; and brothers Arthur Cannon, Dwayne Cannon, and Dwight Cannon. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

