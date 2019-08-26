Ross, Dawn A., - 62, of Millville, NJ, passed away August 23, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She retired from the Woodbine Developmental Center in 2007 after 33 years of service where she acquired many true friends. She is survived by her son, Allan (Giavanna), whom she was very proud of and loved unconditionally; her sister, Donna (Rei) Galarza; nephews Joseph Livingston, Dale (Arriele) Cannon, Roberto Ayala, and Derek Ayala; niece Kimberly Cannon; grandson Albert Hickman; and cats Max and Tank. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Allan H. Ross in 1997 and her second husband Paul Whilden in 2013; her parents Hazel and Arthur Cannon; sisters Deborah Livingston and Darlene Cannon; and brothers Arthur Cannon, Dwayne Cannon, and Dwight Cannon. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Mainland teacher arrested for lewd act on Ocean City beach
-
Stafford Township woman first sentenced in prescription fraud case
-
Crews ready Atlantic Club for filming zombie flick
-
Atlantic City Airshow changes mission, hopes to help veterans
-
Cumberland County first responders hold active-shooter drills
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.