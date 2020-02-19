Ross, George C., - 87, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA residing there prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor Township. George was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War. He retired from the Philadelphia Police Department, he continued his career with the city of Northfield Police Department as a Communications Supervisor. He was an avid Bayman and Decoy Carver/Demonstrator at the Tuckerton Seaport. Always pursued his passion to educate about the area. George was predeceased by his parents James and Helen, also granddaughter Taylor. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy Ann, son Michael (Margaret), three grandchildren Ryan, Morgan and Tyler (TJ) who all will greatly miss their "DeDAD". A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by an 11:00 AM service at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his memory to the American Heart Association. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com

To plant a tree in memory of George Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

