Ross, Maureen (nee Smith), - 81, of Sea Isle City, On Friday, June 12, 2020, Maureen Ross (nee Smith) passed away peacefully at her home in Sea Isle City, NJ. She was 81 years old. Maureen was born on May 25th, 1939 in South Philadelphia; daughter of James and Rose Smith (nee Dougherty). She was a proud '2-Streeter' of Irish descent, a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish who attended High School at JW Hallahan Catholic School for girls. She had many lifelong friends from the neighborhood and often spoke of her youth and the importance of those friendships throughout her life. She was blessed to find the love of her life, Robert, to whom she was happily married to for over five decades, raising a family of five children in Bensalem, PA. She was seen as a staple of the Eddington House in Bensalem, Pa. where she brought happiness daily to friends and patrons of the town and tavern for over 25 years. With her gift of Irish wit, she loved to share a laugh and spirit with anyone who could tell a tale, hum a tune or carry a smile. Maureen and Robert retired to Sea Isle City, a wonderful place by the sea where they had called home for the last 23 years, basking on the sandy beach and often sharing stories with friends at The Pour House in Sea Isle. Maureen was preceded in death by her son James. She is survived by her husband Robert, her four children Kelly Ebner (Darren), Bob (Michele), Patrick (Paula), and Daniel (Theresa). Along with sister Patricia McGrail (Tom, deceased), and brother James Smith (Marge). Loving grandmother of Bobby, Christopher, Danielle, Ryan, Connor, Matthew, Lucy, Nino, Max, Molly, JP, and Megan and dear great grandmother to Cameron and Marty, as well as many close nieces, nephews, and friends. Maureen was a kind and lovely soul whose legacy will continue on in the hearts of her friends and family. She passed away in a place she loved, in a house filled with seashells and photos, laughter and stories, but most of all a home blessed with her spirit for years to come. The grandchildren will always remember going to the beach with their beloved MomMom. She will be dearly missed. Maureen's services will be held privately due to current restrictions. The family deeply apologizes for the circumstances. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
A week after opening in defiance of governor, Northfield movie theater closes
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.