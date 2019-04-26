Ross, Thomas H., - 83, of Villas, NJ died April 14, 2019 at Harlee Manor. Born and raised in Ridley Park, he was the son of the late Angus Buchanan and Margaret Pearson Henderson Ross and retired to his late residence in 1995. Thomas was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1953 and was employed by PECO, now Exelon, as a Parts Expeditor before retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Cape May UM Church and was a Delaware County Basketball Official. He refereed in the DelVal and Central League and was a PGA Field Staff Starter. Thomas loved golfing, fishing and boating. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Constance A. "Connie" Hutchison Ross, who died November 22, 2017; and his brother, Donald "Bucky" Ross. Thomas is survived by his sons, Gordon T. Ross (Linda) and Keith M. Ross; and granddaughter, Nicole Ross. Memorial Service: 11:30 AM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave, Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10:30 AM. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
