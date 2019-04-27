ROSS, VERNELL LEWIS, - left this earthly home on Easter Sunday morning, Vern as she was affectionately called by her family, was an Atlantic City native- born in AC on October 25, 1955. Vern attended the Atlantic City Public school system. She is Atlantic City Basketball royalty- the first women to score.a 1000 points in school history. Vern will be inducted in to the ACHS Hall of Fame in May 2019. She graduated from ACHS in 1974. Vern was lastly employed by Meadowview Nursing home in Pleasantville. If you lived in the first ward, you would see Vern working the polls during election days. Vern was predeceased by her parents, Stanell Lewis and Lanny Ross, and her mother Willie Ross. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving sons Lamal Medley and Saad Medley, her grand children Brooklyn Medley, Kyerah Hopkins, and Love'uan Scott and great grand Ari Love Scott, her sisters Billie Ross Jones, Tanya Ross and Stacy Ross Mciver, her brothers Lanny Jr., Timothy Ross (Verna) and Dana Ross. Her friend Tim Martin. And a host of first cousins, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30th at 11am.
