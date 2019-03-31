Rossell, Carmen, - was born January 21, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA. The lord called him home on March 28, 2019 and left behind his loving wife, two sons, two daughter in-laws and five grandchildren. He had a selfless, adventurous, and vibrant soul and was looked up to by all who knew him. A veteran, retired police officer, boat captain, realtor, lifeguard, private detective, and owner/operator of Rossell's Dock in Margate were a few of the many things he was able to call himself during his lifetime. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, from 9-11 AM, at the Church of the Epiphany, 2801 Ventnor Ave., Longport, followed by Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

