Rossi, Filomena Veronica, - 94, of Vineland, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2015 at her home with her son, Michael, by her side. Filomena was born in Kingmont, West Virginia on April 9th, 1924 to the late Julia Recchione, originally of Philadelphia, and Nicola Iovacchini originally from Atessa, Italy. In 1929, the Iovacchini family moved to Newfield, New Jersey. Filomena graduated from Edgarton Memorial School in 8th grade and Vineland High School in 1941 where she met her husband Michael Rossi, Jr. She often told the stories of how she took a train -up and back - from Newfield to Vineland every day to attend high school She had perfect attendance in her 18 years of school. Filomena and Mike were married in 1945 after the war and were divorced in 1965. During WW II, Filomena became a volunteer nurse's Aide at Newcomb Hospital and general volunteer at Newcomb Hospital for over 35 years. She attended Glassboro College (now Rowan University) and obtained an Associates degree and went on to work as an assistant Librarian at the Vineland Public Library for over 31 years. She did all of this while simultaneously rearing three rambunctious boys as a single mother. In 1969, Filomena met Cliff Van Doren and eventually were united as domestic partners until his death in 2017. Her incredible positive outlook and indomitable spirit of love for all will be sorely missed in the lives of her family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Michael M. Rossi III (Penny Sager Rossi) and Thomas Michael Rossi (Marian Ragusa Rossi); grandchildren, Tiffany Lynn Zabek (Brett), Misti Michele Claggett (Tyson) Thomas Robert Rossi, Steven James Rossi (Rachel Irene), Kaitlynn Lynn Rossi Maurice, Julia Michaels (John) and great grandchildren, Alexis Elizabeth, Siena Nicole and Noah Riley Zabek, Ace Michael, Gianna Bailey and Ryder James Claggett, Lindsay Lynn Michaels, Giovanna Lucia and Joseph Maurice, and Alina Kaye Rossi. She was predeceased by her mother, Julia in 1955; her father Nicola in 1988; brother Vincent Iovacchini in 2007; sister, Marie Coletti in 2013; son, James Michael Rossi in 2010 and her partner Cliff Van Doren in 2017. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to all for their support, and special thank you to her nephew Warren Hoff for his constant care and love. Funeral home visitations will be held on Monday. March 18th from 6pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday morning, March 19th from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Filomena may be made to: the Deborah F. Sager Memorial Fund c/o Inspira Foundation-Cumberland/Salem, 2950 College Drive, Suite1F, Vineland, New Jersey 08360 or online at dfsmf.org. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
